STARKVILLE, Miss. — What figured to be Tua Tagovailoa’s final series of the day against Mississippi State ended with Alabama’s star quarterback being carted off the field with a hip injury.
Now the question is not how much Alabama should play Tagovailoa against an overmatched opponent, but whether he will ever play for the Crimson Tide again? Tagovailoa was injured while being dragged down late in the first half, with the Tide up four touchdowns, and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7 Saturday in a Southeastern Conference game thatcost the Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1) one of the best players in college football for the rest of this season.
Tagovailoa was was flown by helicopter to St. Vincent’s Center in Birmingham, Ala., where he was ruled out for the rest of the schedule.
Tagovailoa was tackled from behind by linebacker Leo Lewis, and was carted off the field with 3:01 left in the second quarter.
Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury, and Alabama had considered holding him out of this game. Coach Nick Saban told ESPN the plan was to take out Tagovailoa before the series when he was injured. But it was decided to let him play one more possession to get some work in the two-minute drill.
