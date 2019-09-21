COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bo Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as No. 8 Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M to get a 28-20 Southeastern Conference win over the 17th-ranked Aggies on Saturday.
Nix didn’t put up flashy numbers against the Aggies, but he looked poised and didn’t make any big mistakes in his first true road game in front of a rowdy crowd of 101,681. Fellow freshman Joey Gatewood replaced Nix for a few snaps throughout the game and he threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The Tigers (4-0, 1-0) led 21-3 before A&M (2-2, 0-1) finally got going in the fourth quarter. Mond cut the lead to 21-10 with his first touchdown pass early in the fourth before Auburn added a touchdown rushing. But the Aggies made a field goal before Mond connected with Ainias Smith on a 15-yard TD pass with 2 minutes left to get them to 28-20.
But Auburn recovered the on-side kick and ran out the clock.
No. 13 Wisconsin 35, No. 11 Michigan 14: Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and the Badgers made it look easy in a Big Ten home victory over the Wolverines.
Taylor had 143 yards and both scores in the first quarter, including a 72-yarder. He missed the second quarter because of cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0) avenge a 38-13 loss to the Wolverines last season in Ann Arbor, Mich.
No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Mississippi 7: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters and Alabama rolled to a home victory over Southern Miss (2-2).
Tagovailoa had his second straight five-TD game and the Crimson Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes. Last season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.
No. 4 LSU 66, Vanderbilt 38: Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading the Commodores to a romp over Vanderbilt in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener in Nashville, Tenn.
LSU (4-0) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth straight time and improved to 12-5 all-time in Nashville in the first game between these SEC charter members since 2010.
No. 6 Ohio State 76, Miami (Ohio) 5: Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter as Ohio State cruised to a home win over Miami (Ohio).
The Buckeyes (4-0), stunned by an early Fields end-zone fumble and safety, led only 7-5 after the first quarter. But that changed quickly as Fields hit K.J. Hill with a 53-yard touchdown pass and then ran for a 7-yard score 32 seconds later. It was all Ohio State the rest of the way, with backups mopping up throughout the second half.
No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3: Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and the Gators whipped the visiting Volunteers, extending the Gators’ dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.
Trask’s first collegiate start was far from perfect, though. The fourth-year junior lost a fumble and threw two interceptions against the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1)
But he did enough to overcome those miscues and lead Florida (4-0, 2-0) to its 14th win in its last 15 games against Tennessee. Trask completed 20 of 28 passes, none better than the ones that went for touchdowns to Kyle Pitts and Freddie Swain.
No. 22 Washington 45, BYU 19: Jacob Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and Washington scored two touchdowns off three BYU turnovers to coast to a victory in Provo, Utah.
The Huskies (3-1) totaled 470 yards on offense, with Eason completing 24 of 28 pass attempts. Aaron Fuller, his top target, tallied 91 yards on eight catches. Fuller had one touchdown catch and returned a punt 88 yards for another score.
Zach Wilson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 42 passing to lead BYU (2-2).
No. 23 California 28, Mississippi 20: Chase Garbers threw for four touchdowns, but visiting California needed a game-saving tackle at the 1-yard line from linebacker Evan Weaver on the game’s final play to defeat Mississippi.
Cal (4-0) was in control until the final six minutes, when reserve quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led Ole Miss (2-2) on a late rally to wipe out a 28-13 deficit. Plumlee was stopped by Weaver for no gain on fourth down at the 1-yard line as time expired.
SMU 41, No. 25 TCU 38: Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, ending a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1984.
The Mustangs went ahead to stay after jumping ahead 15-0 in less than 10 minutes. Their last 4-0 start came when TCU and SMU were Southwest Conference rivals, and not long before crippling sanctions led to the NCAA’s so-called death penalty when the Mustangs didn’t field a team in 1987 and 1988.
ACC
Pitt 35, No. 15 UCF 34: Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned visiting UCF (3-1).
The Panthers (2-2) ended UCF’s 25-game regular-season winning streak on a play coach Pat Narduzzi called the “Pitt Special” in a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran a similar play two seasons ago in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.
Pitt trailed by 6 when Pickett drove the Panthers to the UCF 3. Running back A.J. Davis took a direct snap with Pickett going in motion. Davis handed the ball to Matthews, who rolled to his right and hit Pickett in the end zone. UCF’s last-gasp drive went nowhere.
Appalachian State 34, UNC 31: Darrynton Evans rushed for three touchdowns, and Nick Hampton blocked a 56-yard field goal attempt on the final play of Appalachian State’s road victory over North Carolina (2-2) in the programs’ first meeting in nearly 80 years.
Demetrius Taylor returned a fumble 20 yards for a key score, and Zac Thomas added 224 yards passing and another 57 on the ground to help the Mountaineers (3-0) beat a power-conference opponent for the first time since the upset of Michigan 12 years ago.
Florida State 35, Louisville 24: Cam Akers scored three touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook came off the bench and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the Seminoles defeated the visiting Cardinals (2-2, 0-1).
Akers ran 29 times for 112 yards for Florida State (2-2, 1-1), which had 522 offensive yards.
The Seminoles squandered a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals were able to storm back for a short-lived fourth-quarter lead.
Hornibrook put the Seminoles ahead for good, 28-24, on a touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 7:25 left in the game.
Miami 17, Central Michigan 12: Jarren Williams passed for 250 yards and a touchdown, DeeJay Dallas ran for another score and Miami (2-2) got past visiting Central Michigan (2-2).
Brevin Jordan caught three passes for 70 yards for the Hurricanes, who went 85 yards relatively easily for a touchdown on their first drive and then managed a total of only 117 yards and 7 points on their next nine possessions. K.J. Osborn had a touchdown catch in the third quarter for Miami.
Syracuse 52, Western Michigan 33: Tommy DeVito passed for a career-high four touchdowns and ran for one score and Syracuse (2-2) broke a two-game losing streak to defeat visiting Western Michigan (2-2).
The Orange raced to a 21-0 lead but had to withstand a Western Michigan rally as the Broncos closed to 38-33. A 9-yard touchdown catch by Aaron Hackett, who had two scores on a career day of six receptions, extended Syracuse’s margin to 45-33 with 9 minutes to go. Trishton Jackson, who had six receptions for 141 yards, also had two touchdown catches for the Orange. Moe Neal led Syracuse with 123 yards rushing and two scores.
Boston College 30, Rutgers 16: AJ Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College bounced back from a horrible performance a week ago to beat Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J.
Anthony Brown scored on a quarterback sneak and running back David Bailey tallied on a career-long 42-yard run as the Eagles (3-1) used their big offensive line to hand Rutgers (1-2) its second straight loss. Dillon scored on second-half runs of 1 and 4 yards.
The win was Boston’s College’s 11th straight over the Scarlet Knights, and it extended its unbeaten streak against them to 14 games (13-0-1).
Wake Forest 49, Elon 7: Jamie Newman completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, and Wake Forest (4-0) eased past Elon (2-2) in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Demon Deacons (4-0) scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives. They ended any doubt as to the outcome just before halftime when Newman connected with receiver Sage Surratt for a 48-yard touchdown pass, Surratt’s second scoring reception of the game, to give the hosts a 28-7 lead.
Newman tied a school record with his fifth touchdown pass, a 31-yard completion to Scotty Washington, to cap Wake Forest’s opening drive of the third quarter.
His work done, Newman watched the remainder of the game from the bench.
