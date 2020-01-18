GAINESVILLE, Fla. Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 Southeastern Conference victory over No. 4 Auburn on Saturday.
Payne, a freshman from Kissimmee, was widely considered an afterthought in Florida’s touted recruiting class. Against the Tigers, he looked like a future lottery pick.
The 6-foot-10 forward dominated in the paint, scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups, and creating a mismatch nightmare for Auburn (15-2, 3-2). His 3-point play, which came after an offensive rebound, put Florida (12-5, 4-1) up by 14 with a little more than 4 minutes to play.
Noah Locke and Kerry Blacshear Jr., a former Virginia Tech player, finished with 11 points apiece for the Gators, who haven’t lost at home to Auburn since 1996. Blackshear added a season-high-tying 16 rebounds.
The Tigers have lost two in a row since starting 15-0.
Danjel Purifoy was the only player in double figures for Auburn, which shot 25.5% from the field. He had 10 points.
DePaul 79, No. 5 Butler 66: Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 and DePaul upset Butler in a Big East game in Chicago.
Coleman-Lands was 3 for 5 from 3-point range and freshman Romeo Weems had 11 points as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006.
After a disappointing 0-4 start in the Big East, with close losses to Seton Hall and Villanova, DePaul (13-5, 1-4), left little doubt against Butler (15-3, 3-2) that its nonconference season wasn’t a fluke. The 12-1 start included road wins at Iowa and Minnesota and a victory at home against last season’s national runner-up, Texas Tech.
Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points and Jordan Tucker added 13.
No. 2 Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68: Jared Butler scored 19 points and had six assists, helping visiting Baylor rally past Oklahoma State in a Big 12 game for the Bears’ 15th straight victory. Oklahoma State (9-8, 0-5) has lost five in a row.
Baylor (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) has the second-longest active streak in the nation and the third longest in school history.
Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and four rebounds and Devonte Bandoo scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Baylor, which overcame a 12-point deficit in the last 20 minutes
No. 6 Kansas 66, Texas 57: Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points, including the final 7 of the game for Kansas, leading the Jayhawks to a Big 12 road win over Texas.
Dotson made a long 3-pointer with 2:49 to play, then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds.
Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and a scoring burst from him early in the second half allowed Kansas (14-3, 4-1) to take the lead.
Sims scored 20 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 2-3).
No. 8 Oregon 64, Washington 61: Payton Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and Oregon rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat Washington in a Pac-12 game in Seattle.
The Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) avoided being swept on their trip north by rallying from a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half and handed Washington (12-7, 2-4) its third loss in four games.
Pritchard led Oregon with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting.
No. 10 Kentucky 73, Arkansas 66: Nick Richards and the visiting Wildcats kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a Southeastern Conference victory.
Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1). Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards.
Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas (14-3, 3-2).
Kansas State 84, No. 12 West Virginia 68: Cartier Diarra tied a career high with 25 points, Xavier Sneed added 16, Dujuan Gordon had a career high 15, and Kansas State held off visiting West Virginia for its first win in Big 12 play this season.
Kansas State (8-9, 1-4 went up by 23, but a 15-0 run by the Mountaineers cut the lead to 8 in the second half, thanks in part to seven turnovers in four minutes by the Wildcats.
West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) would get as close as 6.
No. 14 Villanova 61, UConn 55: Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and made the 3-point play that put Villanova (14-3) ahead for good in a win over Connecticut (10-7) in Philadelphia.
Samuels converted a 3-point play with 2:51 left for a 52-51 lead and then buried a 3 with 31 seconds remaining for a 4-point lead.
Houston 65, No. 16 Wichita State 54: Fabian White scored 14 points as visiting Houston used a balanced offense to beat Wichita State.
Houston (14-4, 4-1) built a 49-27 second-half lead and is tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings.
Wichita State (15-3, 3-2 American) lost its second straight game and managed just one player scoring in double figures, Tyson Etienne with 10.
No. 17 Maryland 57, Purdue 50: Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 and Maryland held off Purdue in a Big Ten game to remain unbeaten at home.
The Terrapins (14-4, 4-3) scored the game’s first 9 points, led by 16 at halftime and managed to stay in front after Purdue (10-8, 3-4) closed to 52-47 with 6 minutes left.
Aaron Wiggins scored 12 points and Anthony Cowan had seven assists for Maryland, now 11-0 at home.
No. 18 Seton Hall 82, St. John’s 79: Myles Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and visiting Seton Hall rallied past St. John’s in a Big East game, extending its winning streak to eight games.
Quincy McKnight added 20 points and 7-foot-2 Romaro Gill had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Pirates (14-4, 6-0).
Arizona 75, No. 20 Colorado 54: Dylan Smith and Josh Green both scored 13 points, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji each added 12, and Arizona (13-5, 3-2) cruised to a Pac-12 home win over Colorado (14-4, 3-2).
Penn State 90, No. 20 Ohio State 76: Forward Lamar Stevens scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and Penn State defeated visiting Ohio State in a Big Ten game.
Myreon Jones scored 20 points for the Nittany Lions (13-5, 3-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak and led by double digits for most of the afternoon.
The Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5) have lost five of their last six games.
No. 23 Texas Tech 72, Iowa State 52: Kyler Edwards had 22 points coming off the highest-scoring game of his career, and Texas Tech(12-5, 3-2) pulled away from Iowa State(8-9, 1-4) in the second half of a Big 12 home victory.
No. 24 Illinois 75, Northwestern 71: Trent Frazier scored 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Illinois (13-4, 5-2) to a Big Ten home win over Northwestern.
Robbie Beran led Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) with 17 points.
No. 25 Creighton 78, Providence 74: Marcus Zegarowski hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left and Creighton came back late to beat Providence in a Big East game in Omaha, Neb.
Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points to lead the Bluejays (14-5, 3-3). David Duke had 24 of his career-high 36 points in the second half to pace the Friars (11-8, 4-2).
