BOONE, N.C. — When Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts kept the ball on an option play instead of pitching out, he looked up to see one thing.
“Field, just field,” Werts said of his 55-yard touchdown run.
There was plenty of open field for Eagles ball carriers Thursday night at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Wesley Kennedy ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Werts ran for 87 yards and Georgia Southern racked up 335 yards on the ground behind their triple-option offense to upset No. 20 Appalachian State for the second straight season, 24-21.
Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) ended Appalachian State’s 13-game winning streak, handing the Mountaineers their first loss since knocking them out of the Top 25 more than a year ago with a 34-14 victory.
Appalachian State (7-1, 4-1) came in averaging 41 points.
No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14: Charlie Brewer threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns and John Mayers kicked a go-ahead 36-yard field goal to help Baylor win its 10th game in a row in a Big 12 decision over visiting West Virginia (3-5, 1-4).
The Bears (8-0, 5-0) are the league’s only undefeated team — and one of eight remaining among FBS teams.
Mayers’ kick with 10:19 left broke a 14-all tie and put Baylor ahead to stay after a 13-play drive that took more than six minutes off the clock.
West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) had eight sacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.