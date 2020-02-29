Major North American professional sports leagues are talking to health officials and informing teams about the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the first reported death in the U.S.
Officials from the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball say they are all consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations on a regular basis about COVID-19. Washington State reported Saturday that a man in his 50s died from the virus.
There are no immediate plans to cancel or postpone games or hold them in empty stadiums or arenas. Some of those contingencies have been taken in other countries, including Italy, where soccer matches were postponed until May.
In France, the Paris half-marathon was postponed. The French government also decided to ban all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.
The half-marathon involving 44,000 competitors was scheduled for Sunday. Organizers said the race will be postponed to a date to be determined.
As of Saturday, France had registered a total of 73 cases, up from 57 on Friday. Of those, 59 people remain hospitalized, two have died and 12 have recovered, the government said.
Pro sports in the U.S. for now are going on as scheduled, though leagues are closely monitoring the situation. The NBA and NHL are in their regular seasons and MLB in spring training in Arizona and Florida with opening day less than a month way.
The NHL, which has seven teams based in Canada, is in contact with personnel from the CDC and Public Health Canada. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL has not considered any cancellations.
MLB has also been actively monitoring the outbreak for some time and been in touch with the CDC and Health and Human Services. It is providing guidance to clubs, staff members and players that are mirror CDC recommendations.
Churchill Downs is using the time left before the Kentucky Derby in early May to watch as the situation develops before hosting horse racing’s biggest event.
“We still have a great deal of time to monitor and react,” Churchill Downs said. “We also will learn from others as they hold events over the next number of weeks.”
