WASHINGTON — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory.
Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the 14th time in 15 games. Jordan Clarkson added 17 of his 23 points in the second half for the Jazz.
Utah scoring leader Donovan Mitchell sat out because of an illness.
Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing give games with right leg soreness.
Davis Bertans added 18 points and Jordan McRae had 16 . Washington lost at home for the first time in four games.
Utah had a 21-3 run to take an 83-80 lead late in the third quarter. Clarkson gave the Jazz its first advantage since midway through the first quarter with a driving layup that made it 81-80, and followed that with a floater.
The teams traded baskets for the remainder of the third, but Gobert’s layup gave Utah the lead for good with 10 seconds left in the quarter. The Jazz opened the fourth on a 14-5 run to build their lead as large as 11.
With Beal’s return, the Wizards waived guard C.J. Miles and signed two-way player Anzejs Pasecniks to a multiyear contract.
Miles had not played since late November after having surgery on his left wrist.
Pasecniks has averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds since signing a two-way contract with Washington on Dec. 18. The Wizards also signed Johnathan Williams to a two-way deal.
Washington also welcomed center Thomas Bryant back after he missed 20 games with a foot injury.
