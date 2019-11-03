SEATTLE — Russell Wilson hit Jacob Hollister on a 10-yard touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 40-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Wilson, a former Collegiate star and two-time All-Metro player of the year, continued his brilliant season, tying his career high with five touchdown passes as Seattle (7-2) overcame Jason Myers’ missed 40-yard field goal attempt on the final play of regulation and never gave Tampa Bay a chance in the extra session. Wilson was 5 of 8 for 70 yards in overtime, capping the winning drive by hitting the reserve tight end across the middle for his second TDof the game.
Wilson finished 29 of 43 for 378 yards. It was his third career game with five TD passes and capped Seattle’s wild second half after trailing 21-7 midway through the second quarter.
Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston was nearly Wilson’s equal throwing for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Winston led Tampa Bay (2-6) to a tying score in the final minute of regulation on Dare Ogunbowale’s 1-yard run, but never got his hands on the ball in overtime.
Winston was 29 of 44 passing, but unlike Wilson had one very costly turnover in the fourth quarter that led to a key field goal for Seattle.
Mike Evans and Tyler Lockett had huge games for their respective quarterbacks. Lockett had a career-high 13 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Evans was just as good with 12 catches for 180 yards and one score. But the difference was the contribution from Seattle’s supporting cast of DK Metcalf and Hollister. Metcalf had a 53-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter and had a key 29-yard completion in overtime that moved Seattle inside the Tampa Bay 10. Metcalf finished with six catches for 123 yards.
Ogunbowale’s TD run with 48 seconds left pulled Tampa Bay to 34-33 and rather than going for the 2-point conversion, Bucs coach Bruce Arians opted to play for overtime with the extra point. He almost didn’t get there as Wilson quickly drove Seattle into field goal range, but Myers missed wide left from 47 yards. Myers is just 3 of 8 this season on kicks of 40 or more yards.
Seattle running back Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards, the first running back this year to top 100 yards against Tampa Bay’s league-best run defense.
