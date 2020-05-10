Major league owners are expected to ask players Tuesday to agree to a regular season that would cover about 80 games as a study emerged Sunday that shows the COVID-19 infection rate among MLB employees including players is low.
Under the owners’ plan, players would report to training camp in June and start an abbreviated season in early July. Teams would play regionally to minimize travel. Rosters would be expanded to account for the probable cancellation of the minor league season, and the postseason would be expanded too. Fans would not be admitted, at least at the start.
Owners could tweak some of those concepts, first reported by The Athletic, in a conference call Monday. The commissioner’s office would then begin what could be a contentious negotiation with the players’ union.
It is uncertain what alterations the league might propose in the event local authorities do not let teams play in their home ballparks, or a coronavirus outbreak occurs or recurs. It also is uncertain how the owners might propose to protect the health and safety of players and other personnel.
But researchers found just 0.7% of MLB employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19. The small number of positive tests was positive news for the sport pushing ahead with plans to start its delayed season.
Researchers received 6,237 completed surveys from employees of 26 clubs. That led to 5,754 samples obtained in the U.S. on April 14 and 15 and 5,603 records that were used. The survey kit had a 0.5% false positive rate.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, one of the study’s leaders, said the prevalence of the antibodies among MLB employees was lower than for the general population during testing in New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco area and Miami.
“I was expecting a little bit of a higher number,” Bhattacharya said. “The set of people in the MLB employee population that we tested in some sense have been less affected by the COVID epidemic than their surrounding communities.”
Data for players were not separated in the study, and some MLB family members were included.
Spring training was stopped March 12 and opening day was pushed back from March 26 because of the pandemic. MLB intends to give the players’ association a presentation this week for a possible start to the season, and has said frequent testing would be necessary.
Antibodies are produced by a person’s immune system if they have been infected by a virus. These tests are different than the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests used to detect active infection.
“By using two different technologies, both PCR to diminish the active virus, as well as the antibody, the serology tests, that will give you better information and may even be able to alleviate some of the concerns with false positives,” said Daniel Eichner said of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City, another of the study leaders.
“So I would definitely advocate if anyone was going to put a program together to get their sport of their work back, is to utilize both different technologies,” he said.
The University of Southern California also participated in the study.
Bhattacharya said MLB employees are younger than the overall population and took protective measures such as frequent hand washing when they reported to spring training in early February, earlier than most people.
No MLB employees have been known to have died from COVID-19.
Bhattacharya called the results “both good and bad news” because they showed the virus has not spread widely in MLB but still has many baseball players and other employees left to target. Eichner said results could mean MLB employees had been diligent in use of personal protective equipment, such as masks.
Test kits were provided by the Partnership for Clean Competition, which funds anti-doping research, and researchers worked for free.
Agent Scott Boras said MLB can learn from the experiences of baseball leagues underway in Taiwan and South Korea. Boras, who represents about 100 major league players, said none of his clients has expressed concerns about playing. However, he said, any player with a medical issue that might put him at risk should be allowed to choose whether he wants to play.
In March, owners and players agreed to extend the regular season through October if necessary and conduct the postseason in November. Boras would like MLB to do that, with a longer schedule.
“There’s no reason I can see that, if you start in July and you have four months, we shouldn’t be playing 110 to 120 games, minimum,” he said. “That’s why we negotiated that extra month.”
Boras is wary that owners would try to cut salaries for regular-season games and then expand the postseason, where owners keep almost all of the money. He would, however, like to see a deal, and with it a season.
“For those people that we need to keep at home, we need baseball,” Boras said, “so they have some incentive to stay at home, so we don’t have social unrest.”
