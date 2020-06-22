WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.
Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters.
Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press on Monday that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.”
In his first season with Washington after being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal in July 2019, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward from Latvia was averaging 3.7 made 3s, tied for fourth in the NBA when play was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was shooting 42.4% beyond the arc.
His 200 total 3s in 2019-20 rank seventh in the NBA and — in just 54 games — put him 23 from tying Bradley Beal’s Wizards franchise record for makes in a season.
The 27-year-old was averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a reserve for Washington when the season was halted in March.
The league intends to resume its season in late July with 22 of 30 teams playing eight games apiece in a “bubble” set up at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Fla., before the playoffs begin there in mid-August.
Bertans is in the second season of a $14.5 million, two-year contract he signed when he was with the Spurs, and based on his $7 million salary this season he would be forfeiting around $600,000 in gross salary for the eight games that he definitely would be missing.
The Wizards are 24-40 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. That puts them 5½ games behind the Orlando Magic, who currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.
Love continues effort for mental health
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love isn’t slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA’s psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he’s helping his alma mater’s work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.
Love’s gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.
Love first went public with his personal battles during the 2018 season. Since then, he has been active in spreading information nationally on mental health issues. Love credited San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, who has also fought depression, for giving him the strength to come forward.
High school footage of Bryant set for auction
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant‘s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.
The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.
About 60% of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.
The footage will be sold in one lot, and the auction house estimates the price will be $250,000 to $350,000.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. He was 41.
