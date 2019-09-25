Self-care tips to improve your well-being
Between hectic schedules, ever-growing to-do lists and caring for others, it can be easy to put self-care on the back burner. Consider these self-care ideas from the sleep experts at Mattress Firm to help bolster your well-being.
Nourish yourself. While eating well may seem like an obvious self-care tip, it’s not always easy to change your eating habits or replace fast food and sweet indulgences with healthier options. However, properly nourishing your body with the right foods, such as fish, leafy green vegetables and berries, can help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk for diseases such as diabetes, improve your memory and reduce inflammation, among other short- and long-term benefits.
Get a good night’s rest. Most experts recommend seven to nine hours of sleep for the average adult. Sufficient sleep can have a positive impact on how you feel both mentally and physically. Having the right routine — limiting caffeine and sugar intake before bed and reducing distractions such as TV or smartphones — and the right mattress can be key to ensuring your bedroom is the sleep oasis you need. If you need help when it comes to selecting a mattress, ask an expert to help you find the right one based on your sleep position or aches and pains.
Practice relaxation techniques. Whether you have a few spare minutes or an entire afternoon of free time, finding a quiet place to relax and practice meditation or yoga can help you reduce stress and anxiety, become more self-aware and create a sense of calmness during even the busiest of days. Try setting up a secluded area in your home (or office) where you can concentrate on your practice and really listen to yourself.
Unplug and unwind. With 24/7 access to the internet, social media and television, it can be easy to create bad habits associated with the always-connected, smartphone-obsessed world. However, screens, and the blue light they emit, have been proven to negatively impact sleep and mental performance. Setting aside time — aim for a couple of hours in succession each day — to unplug from your devices and their distractions can lead to better sleep, productivity, emotional wellness and creativity.
Make sure to move. While it’s important to take care of yourself mentally, taking care of your body can be just as important to provide peace of mind. Finding time each day to get in at least 30 minutes of aerobic exercise, whether it’s a full-blown workout, a walk around the neighborhood with your dog or a bike ride to a favorite destination, can boost your mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and help keep your waistline trim. Find a regimen that works for you, be it multiple short active periods or one long gym session, and make it part of your daily routine for an easy way to boost both your physical and mental well-being.
Family Features
