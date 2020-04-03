Coronavirus Testing1

Two health care workers performed COVID-19 testing at BetterMed Urgent Care on N. Parham Rd. in Henrico County.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

If you are a health care provider grappling with the consequences of testing delays by state and private laboratories, we want to hear from you. What challenges does this present for your work?

If you are a patient or the relative of a patient who is awaiting COVID-19 test results, or have had a test done, we also want to hear from you.

Please call us at 804.649.6254 or email timesdispatchnews@gmail.com.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email