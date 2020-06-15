NEW YORK — At a Brooklyn beer garden, patrons squeezed together on picnic tables to sip on lagers. In Manhattan’s Upper East Side, they huddled outside a diner after dark. And in the East Village, a flock of New Yorkers spent the city’s first Friday since its reopening crowded shoulder-to-shoulder on the sidewalk.
As a jazz band played outside the bars on St. Marks Place, there were more frosty beverages than covered faces to be seen.
“Don’t make me come down there,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter on Saturday, responding to a video of the maskless masses.
As the country’s hardest-hit city eased some of its coronavirus restrictions last week, the weekend scene suggested that, even after more than 20,000 of their neighbors have died, many lockdown-weary residents have entirely forgotten about social distancing.
But not Cuomo, who issued a stern message for Mayor Bill de Blasio: Cut down on the crowding, the governor told his longtime rival, or the city will have to shut down again entirely.
“I understand it’s not popular. Nobody wants to go to a sidewalk with people drinking and say, ‘You people can’t drink on the sidewalk,’” Cuomo said at a news conference Sunday. “You know what’s more unpopular? If that region closes because that local government did not do their job.”
With establishments in Austin, Phoenix and St. Petersburg, Fla., all shutting down in recent days after bartenders tested positive for the virus, the governor, now famous for his tough-guy approach, appears to be taking no chances.
A spokesperson for New York’s City Hall said local bars and eateries are allowed to be open under the governor’s guidelines.
Whether they were coaxed outside by the sunny June weather, encouraged by the mass gatherings of people at racial justice protests, or merely sick of quarantining themselves in small apartments, the crowds seemed to think it was time to return to a pre-pandemic normal.
One patron said he was acting on the advice of a phone app that sends him a daily message: “You are going to die one day.”
“So I get that text and I think, well, what’s it matter, now or in 50 years?” Brooklyn resident Tom James told KCBS.
New cases and fatalities across New York state have steadily fallen since mid-April, when more than 1,000 people were dying daily.
On Sunday, the governor said he had personally phoned several bars and restaurants after seeing pictures of crowds outside their storefronts with takeout food and drinks. If people kept congregating, Cuomo warned they could lose their liquor licenses.
“We are not kidding around with this,” he said. “You’re talking about jeopardizing people’s lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.