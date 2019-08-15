Ashton Harrison of Brass Beds of Virginia Mon. Nov. 19, 2018. 12/3/2018: Ashton Harrison of Brass Beds of Virginia Mon. Nov. 19, 2018. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Ashton Harrison of Brass Beds of Virginia Mon. Nov. 19, 2018. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Ashton Harrison joined a group of eight investors to buy the assets of Brass Beds of Virginia from its co-founder in June 2016. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Ashton Harrison joined a group of eight investors to buy the assets of Brass Beds of Virginia from its co-founder in June 2016. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Darren McAdams prepares a bed for shipping at the factory at 3210 W. Marshall St. in Richmond. Brass Beds of Virginia has about 45 iron bed models and 30 brass bed models. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Darren McAdams prepares a bed for shipping at the factory at 3210 W. Marshall St. in Richmond. Brass Beds of Virginia has about 45 iron bed models and 30 brass bed models. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Angie Allen handpaints iron bed castings. The company employs the same craftsmanship that had been used for the past 40-plus years. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Angie Allen handpaints iron bed castings. The company employs the same craftsmanship that had been used for the past 40-plus years. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Kim Christian hand bends a brass pipe. The company makes about one brass bed and eight to 10 iron beds a week. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Kim Christian hand bends a brass pipe. The company makes about one brass bed and eight to 10 iron beds a week. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Danny Roccaforte assembles a steel bed at Brass Beds of Virginia Mon. Nov. 19, 2018. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH Danny Roccaforte assembles a steel bed at Brass Beds of Virginia Mon. Nov. 19, 2018. MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH John Hill positions bent steel as he prepares to pour castings during 12/3/2018: Ashton Harrison joined a group of eight investors to buy the assets of Brass Beds of Virginia from its c
