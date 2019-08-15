Ashton Harrison

Ashton Harrison joined a group of eight investors to buy the assets of Brass Beds of Virginia from its co-founder in June 2016. Darren McAdams prepares a bed for shipping at the factory at 3210 W. Marshall St. in Richmond. Brass Beds of Virginia has about 45 iron bed models and 30 brass bed models. Angie Allen handpaints iron bed castings. The company employs the same craftsmanship that had been used for the past 40-plus years. Kim Christian hand bends a brass pipe. The company makes about one brass bed and eight to 10 iron beds a week. Danny Roccaforte assembles a steel bed at Brass Beds of Virginia Mon. Nov. 19, 2018.

Ashton Harrison, who founded lighting products retailer Shades of Light in 1986, grew it into three locations, including the main store on West Broad Street across from Willow Lawn; created catalogs and a online store; and sold it in 2011. Since September 2017, she has been the CEO of the entity that operates Brass Beds of Virginia. She had been a vice president at the now-defunct furniture retailer This End Up from 1977 until she left in 1986.

