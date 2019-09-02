1,500 asylum seekers being taken to Greek mainland
About 1,500 asylum-seekers were being transported from Greece’s eastern Aegean island of Lesbos to the mainland Monday as part of government efforts to tackle crowding in refugee camps and a spike in the number of people arriving from Turkey. A ship carrying 635 people, mostly Afghan, from Lesbos reached the northern port city of Thessaloniki.
