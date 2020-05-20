Multisport athletes
Michael Washburn always enjoyed playing basketball, and he always looked forward to playing tennis because it was so much fun.
“During the basketball season, it was: play basketball Monday through Friday; Saturdays, play tennis. During tennis season, it was: Monday through Friday, play tennis, and then maybe go shoot hoops outside on Saturday,” Washburn said. “I got tremendously faster, stronger just because, each of them, you need foot speed and quickness. I wasn’t very fast in probably my freshman year of basketball, and then tennis, getting on your tops of your toes and your feet and moving laterally, quickness-wise, it helped tremendously.”
Playing three different sports in high school up until his senior year, when he just played football and tennis, Ryan Steinruck liked learning all of the intricacies that come with each of the three sports he played: football in the fall, wrestling in the winter and tennis in the spring.
“Playing three different sports just allowed me to really understand different sports and have fun with it,” Steinruck said. “Wrestling this season, I would’ve liked to do, but it was definitely my chance to try and do something with tennis, so I just really worked at that all winter.”
The personality
Wheat Fralin helped keep the mood light.
“I’d say I was the personality – I made a lot of jokes, I guess I was the guy that made the jokes, I had the spirit, I was always making one-liners, made everyone laugh,” he said. He also took the younger players out to eat, further fostering the bonds of the team both on and off the court.
A favorite memory
Last year, Wheat Fralin and his doubles partner at the time, Cade VanBuskirk, rolled out an upset victory in an exhibition match.
“We were outclassed, but we somehow beat [the opposing team] and then their coach came up to watch us while we were playing,” Fralin said. “It was a wonderful moment.”
Scholar-athlete of the year
Ryan Steinruck was named Powhatan High School’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
“It’s a really cool title, because it’s definitely just showing that you’re not just a one-faceted kind of person,” Steinruck said. “You can definitely multi-task and have two different skill sets and try and excel at both of them, which is something that I definitely try to live my life around.”
