AUSTRALIAN OPEN
When: Sunday-Feb. 2 Where: Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hardcourt Finals: Men’s, Feb. 2; Women’s, Feb. 1
No. 1 seeds: Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty
Defending champions: Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka
Key men’s stat: 12 — Consecutive Grand Slam singles titles won by Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic. They’ve also combined to win 14 of the last 16 Australian Open trophies.
Key women’s stat: 1 — Number of tour-level titles Serena Williams has claimed in the three years since she won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. Her first trophy as a mother came this month in Auckland, New Zealand. Williams has gone 0-4 in Grand Slam finals since that triumph in Melbourne as she tries to equal Margaret Court with 24 major titles.
Sunday’s TV: ESPN2, 7 p.m., 3 a.m. (Monday)
