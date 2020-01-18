AUSTRALIAN OPEN

When: Sunday-Feb. 2 Where: Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt Finals: Men’s, Feb. 2; Women’s, Feb. 1

No. 1 seeds: Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty

Defending champions: Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka

Key men’s stat: 12 — Consecutive Grand Slam singles titles won by Roger Federer, Nadal or Djokovic. They’ve also combined to win 14 of the last 16 Australian Open trophies.

Key women’s stat: 1 — Number of tour-level titles Serena Williams has claimed in the three years since she won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. Her first trophy as a mother came this month in Auckland, New Zealand. Williams has gone 0-4 in Grand Slam finals since that triumph in Melbourne as she tries to equal Margaret Court with 24 major titles.

Sunday’s TV: ESPN2, 7 p.m., 3 a.m. (Monday)

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription