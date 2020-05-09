The ASCV’s strong commitment to their mission of improving the lives of all affected by autism has not wavered during this difficult time. They have been working relentlessly to support the local autism community through regular virtual programming, including social, recreational, support, and educational opportunities, as well as information and referral services to share valuable resources. The ASCV have also launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide families with financial assistance for groceries, essential items, activities for individuals with autism, and self-care opportunities for caregivers. You can help the ASCV support our local autism community by making a gift today.

Ann Flippin

Executive Director

Autism Society Central Virginia

804-257-0192

www.ascv.org

