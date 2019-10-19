Hondurans protest, call for removal of president

Opposition groups called Saturday for protests to demand that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández be removed after his brother was convicted of drug trafficking in New York. Thousands of Hondurans protested after Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was convicted Friday in what U.S. prosecutors described as “state-sponsored drug trafficking.”

