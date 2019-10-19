Hondurans protest, call for removal of president
Opposition groups called Saturday for protests to demand that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández be removed after his brother was convicted of drug trafficking in New York. Thousands of Hondurans protested after Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was convicted Friday in what U.S. prosecutors described as “state-sponsored drug trafficking.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.