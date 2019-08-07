1 killed, dozens hurt in raid to arrest ex-Kyrgyz leader
One service member died and over 40 other people were injured as special forces in Kyrgyzstan tried but failed to arrest the Central Asian country’s former president on corruption and abuse of office charges. During the overnight raid at ex-president Almazbek Atambayev’s residence that ended Thursday, his supporters took six service members as hostages.
