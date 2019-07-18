British woman gets $106K bill after flight disruption
A British passenger accused of “aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior” on a Jet2 flight in June has received a $106,000 bill from the airline. Officials say the plane bound for Turkey had to return to London’s Stansted Airport and was escorted by two Royal Air Force fighter jets. Chloe Haines, 25, was arrested by Essex Police when the plane landed and is free on bail.
