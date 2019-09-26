Foreign-born U.S. residents highest in a century
The percentage of foreign-born U.S. residents has reached its highest level in more than a century, according to estimates from the 2018 American Community Survey released Thursday. A record 44.7 million people are foreign-born, or about 13.7% of the U.S. population. That’s the highest rate since 1910.
