Three Mile Island shutdown draws near

The final shutdown of Three Mile Island, where 1979’s partial meltdown became a landmark event in the history of nuclear power in the United States, is at hand. Exelon Corp. officials said the plant will stop producing electricity Friday, following through on a decision it made in May after it became clear that it would not get a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.

