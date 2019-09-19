Three Mile Island shutdown draws near
The final shutdown of Three Mile Island, where 1979’s partial meltdown became a landmark event in the history of nuclear power in the United States, is at hand. Exelon Corp. officials said the plant will stop producing electricity Friday, following through on a decision it made in May after it became clear that it would not get a financial rescue from Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.