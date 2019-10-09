Over 1M in California have power cut to prevent fires

California’s biggest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, cut power to more than a million people Wednesday in the most sweeping effort in state history to prevent wildfires caused by windblown power lines. The unpopular move sparked a run on supplies at stores. Schools and universities canceled classes, offices were closed, and many businesses were shuttered.

