Ukraine leader’s party wins solid parliament majority

The party of Ukraine’s new president has won a commanding majority in the national parliament, election results showed Tuesday, giving him leverage to try to enact promised reforms. The election commission said that with 98% of ballots counted, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party had 43% of the vote for the 225 seats.

