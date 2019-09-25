States sue over weakening of Endangered Species Act

Seventeen states sued the Trump administration Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco to block rules weakening the Endangered Species Act. The new rules, taking effect Thursday, for the first time allow officials to consider how much it would cost to save a species. They also remove blanket protections for animals newly listed as threatened.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription