States sue over weakening of Endangered Species Act
Seventeen states sued the Trump administration Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco to block rules weakening the Endangered Species Act. The new rules, taking effect Thursday, for the first time allow officials to consider how much it would cost to save a species. They also remove blanket protections for animals newly listed as threatened.
