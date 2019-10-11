First person to walk in space dies in Moscow

Alexei Leonov, the Soviet cosmonaut who became the first human to walk in space 54 years ago, has died in Moscow at 85. The Russian space agency Roscosmos made the announcement Friday but gave no cause of death. NASA broke into live televised coverage of a spacewalk by two Americans outside the International Space Station to report Leonov’s death.

