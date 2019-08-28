U.S. senators denied visas were blacklisted, Russia says
Russia’s foreign ministry said two U.S. senators who claim their visa applications were denied knew they were on a list of officials barred from Russia. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists Wednesday that Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., were on a list established in response to the United States’ restrictions against Russian politicians.
