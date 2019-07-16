UN agency calls emergency meeting on Ebola
The head of the World Health Organization is convening a meeting of experts today to decide whether the Ebola outbreak should be declared an international emergency after spreading to eastern Congo’s biggest city. This week a preacher with Ebola was identified after arriving by bus in Goma, a city of more than 2 million people. WHO confirmed he has died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.