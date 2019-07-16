UN agency calls emergency meeting on Ebola

The head of the World Health Organization is convening a meeting of experts today to decide whether the Ebola outbreak should be declared an international emergency after spreading to eastern Congo’s biggest city. This week a preacher with Ebola was identified after arriving by bus in Goma, a city of more than 2 million people. WHO confirmed he has died.

