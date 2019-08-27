First Chinese bishop consecrated with pope’s approval
A Chinese Catholic bishop has been consecrated with Pope Francis’ approval, in the first such ordination since the Vatican and China signed a landmark deal last year over naming bishops. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed Tuesday that Monsignor Antonio Yao Shun had received a papal mandate. He was consecrated bishop of Jining, in Inner Mongolia.
