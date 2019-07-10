B1 Promo 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In Nation & World | Acosta defends actions as prosecutor in Epstein sex abuse case | Page B1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest News With Charlottesville city councilors out, jury trial no longer sought in statues lawsuit Guy Fieri's new fast-food chicken is available at two places - Disney World and Redskins games Standout Tigers prospect Isaac Paredes' wild week included stop in Richmond for Eastern League All-Star Game Flooding swamps New Orleans; possible hurricane coming next Through the grind, words for EL All-Stars to play by: ‘You’re right there. Don’t lose track of that.' Hallman: Even for unlikely victor Haley, winning requires no apology Pilot episode for Kevin Durant TV series 'Swagger' is filming this week at Richmond’s Gilpin Court Richmond-based Blue Heron Capital invests in Tennessee company that provides healthcare data analytics Popular on Richmond.com Richmond-based Loving's Produce Co. shuts down after nearly 75 years Hotel Greene - the indoor mini-golf place with a restaurant and bar in downtown Richmond - opening this month Missing 3-year-old girl found dead in Virginia river; mother and boyfriend charged End of an era – last dairy operation leaves Powhatan County Has UVA overtaken Virginia Tech as the commonwealth's DBU?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.