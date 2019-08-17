$200,000 bail set in false bomb case

Bail has been set at $200,000 for a 26-year-old homeless West Virginian charged with placing devices that looked like pressure cookers in a busy New York subway station. It was set Sunday when Larry Kenton Griffin II of Bruno, W.Va., appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court. He is charged with two counts of placing a false bomb at the Fulton Street station.

