$200,000 bail set in false bomb case
Bail has been set at $200,000 for a 26-year-old homeless West Virginian charged with placing devices that looked like pressure cookers in a busy New York subway station. It was set Sunday when Larry Kenton Griffin II of Bruno, W.Va., appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court. He is charged with two counts of placing a false bomb at the Fulton Street station.
