Ban ‘rising sun’ flag, South Korea urges IOC
South Korea has asked the International Olympic Committee to ban the Japanese “rising sun” flag at next year’s Tokyo Games, calling it a symbol of a brutal wartime past and comparing it with the swastika. The flag, with a red sun and 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many South Koreans, who are still angry over Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.
