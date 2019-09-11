Ban ‘rising sun’ flag, South Korea urges IOC

South Korea has asked the International Olympic Committee to ban the Japanese “rising sun” flag at next year’s Tokyo Games, calling it a symbol of a brutal wartime past and comparing it with the swastika. The flag, with a red sun and 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many South Koreans, who are still angry over Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription