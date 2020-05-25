The Better Housing Coalition (BHC) is the Richmond region’s largest nonprofit community development corporation. BHC creates high-quality homes for families and seniors of modest means, and empowers them with programs and tools to help them achieve greater health, economic and academic outcomes. We are proud to serve nearly 2,500 residents in our 16 communities throughout the metro Richmond area, and we have helped over 200 first-time homebuyers build family wealth. We believe that every person, regardless of economic status, should have access to quality housing choices. To learn more about our work or to get involved,
