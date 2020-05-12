Better2gether RVA

Better2gether provides assistance to families of children with rare and complex medical illnesses in RVA in the areas of mentorship, counsel, recreational programming and financial guidance. These children are among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and need our help more than ever. Due to lost wages or reduced work hours, many of our families struggle to secure food and basic cleaning supplies to maintain their child’s health and safety. Just $50 will secure food for a family and $150 pays an electric bill. Your critical donation allows Better2gether to support families in our community during their greatest time of need.

Stephanie Becker,

Executive Director

804-482-1584

Stephanie@better2getherrva.org

