It was no coincidence that a fundraiser meant to be an extension of Juneteenth celebrations in Lynchburg began and ended at the word “LOVE.”
Dozens gathered downtown at the LOVE sign Saturday, equipped with bikes, helmets and plenty of water to stave off the rising afternoon temperatures.
Organized by Lynchburg natives Desha Best, Jared Cobbs and Staci Davis, the 5-mile bike ride was meant not only to raise money for the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP but also to foster community and to continue to stand behind the Black Lives Matter movement that has been at the center of continued unrest across the country.
The three grew up together and thought it was important to give back to the community.
“All of us are homegrown ... so it was important to put our dollars in our community, which is a reason we choose our local NAACP chapter because they stand for what this bike ride is about,” Davis said.
Best said she backs up what was being said with action.
“A lot of people talk about: They want to do this, they want to do that. So this is a way that we’re trying to take a stand to show that we’re putting some action towards the words we’re saying,” Best said.
Davis and the other organizers said they have seen the BLM movement begin to lose traction on social media, and wanted Saturday’s bike ride to serve as a healthy and safe way to keep the conversation alive.
They had spread the word through social media and their own social groups, and within about 72 hours of getting the word out, the organizers had received more than $3,000 in donations from people of all backgrounds. Some donations even came in from out of state.
Before giving the money to the NAACP, Best said she and the other organizers first wanted to sit down and devise a plan on how the money could be spent. She noted a scholarship for African American men and women attending historically Black colleges or universities was one idea.
“When we present the money to the NAACP, we want to say, ‘Hey, this is what we would like it to be used for,’ so we want to get involved. This is our way to get involved,” Best said.
Cobbs said supporting education in the Black community could be one way to help address systemic racism that exists “across the board,” and beyond just police brutality.
Recently, local and state officials have taken steps to honor Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery when Union soldiers on June 19, 1865, arrived in Galveston, Texas, and delivered news to the formerly enslaved of the Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect two years earlier.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday this year’s Juneteenth celebration would be the first to be a permanent paid state holiday. Lynchburg officials quickly followed the announcement Thursday when the City Council voted to make June 19 a paid holiday for city employees.
Organizers and participants of Saturday’s bike ride said the decision by Northam and local leaders to recognize Juneteenth was “a good start,” but more still needs to be done.
“I think it’s wonderful that the community comes together for this Juneteenth celebration,” said Randall Franklin, who participated in the ride.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Juneteenth celebration in Lynchburg.
Best said she hopes the bike ride can become an annual event to be held around the holiday.
“We felt like this was a needed thing for us to do, and especially with everything that’s going on in the world today,” she said, “we want to let people know that we stand for Black Lives Matter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.