Active in Richmond since 1962, Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBS serves 560+ youths ages 6 through 18 by matching youth (Littles) with caring, consistent adult mentors (Bigs). Bigs and Littles meet weekly and work towards goals that help the Littles build social skills, increase academic achievement, and create healthy lifestyles. During this time of uncertainty, BBBS staff and Bigs are providing resources and individualized assistance to youth and their families. To donate or to become a Big, please visit our website.
Danielle Cohen
804-261-4940.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.