Literalists define the 1960s by strict calendrical rules, from Jan. 1, 1960, to Dec. 31, 1969.
But some people believe the decade — as a cultural unit — began with The Beatles’ appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964 and ended with President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation in 1974.
Still others say the period commenced in Dallas in 1963 and concluded in Saigon in 1975.
But whatever the criteria, most agree that the era reached its depth of darkness — mitigated by an occasional burst of light — in 1968-69.
That’s the time frame in which Bob Deans sets his debut novel, “The Bicycle Man,” the majority of which spans the period from the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968, to the death of North Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh on Sept. 2, 1969.
As the story begins, 13-year-old Sanford Jackson “Sandy” Rivers lives in a suburban Richmond county that’s gaining population while losing its semirural identity.
While delivering the Richmond Times-Daily one morning, he encounters an older black man riding a rickety bicycle, a character who appears intermittently but importantly throughout the book.
Meanwhile, the nation suffers increasing American deaths in Vietnam, the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, escalating social unrest — and celebrates, in a transcendent moment of unity, the Apollo 11 moon landing.
When personal tragedies strike, Sandy’s story converges with that of the bicycle man — a character known by name to readers, but not to young Sandy.
Deans — a Richmond native, a onetime paperboy for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a longtime print journalist and a former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association — is also the author of an acclaimed work of nonfiction, “The River Where America Began: A Journey Along the James.”
He again brings his keen reportorial eye and incisive storytelling skills to “The Bicycle Man.” And he fills it with lovingly conceived and intelligently realized characters.
Striking and sensitive, Deans’ prose radiates with originality and eloquence, in passages such as this:
“He imagined his bike as a dugout canoe on a perilous journey into the suburban wilderness, each driveway a tributary flowing past a tiny tribe, his small but sturdy vessel heavy with word of the world beyond.”
And this:
“Vines snaked over the trunks of aging oaks and elms, weaving themselves into a fragrant arch that shrouded the pathway like a cathedral.”
A multilayered tale of the pleasures and perils of adolescence, of friendship that transcends age and color, of personal and national pain, “The Bicycle Man” also represents a paean to newspapering. And on a deeper and inevitable level given its setting, it also offers a meditation on race, a subject elemental in Richmond’s past and extant in its present.
As Deans deftly steers this profound but never pontifical storyline, he melds two journeys: one of a teenage boy and one of a relatively young country, as both confront trials of the soul. And he does so with wisdom and grace, born of experience and humanity.
