At Boys Home of Virginia, we believe that every young man deserves a chance to succeed. Unfortunately, not all young men are provided the resources they need in their home environments, and many come to Boys Home as a result. Boys Home serves young men, ages six to seventeen, by providing them with quality living arrangements, caring adult supervision, a supportive school environment, and access to a variety of educational and career options.

Main office:

540-965-7700, info@boyshomeofva.org

Program inquiries: Chad Whitmer, 540-965-7706

Support Boys Home: Sandra Scruggs, 540-965-7715

