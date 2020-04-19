Texan waited in ambush for police to arrive
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man who killed one Texas police officer and wounded two others before killing himself was wearing body armor and waiting to ambush them when they arrived at his home in response to a domestic violence call, authorities said Sunday.
The attack Saturday in San Marcos, a college town 45 miles northeast of San Antonio, left 31-year-old officer Justin Putnam dead and two other officers in critical but stable condition, the city’s interim police chief, Bob Klett, said at a news conference Sunday.
“He was prepared, ready for them to come in and started shooting immediately, and there was nothing they could do to escape the gunfire,” said Klett.
He tentatively identified the shooter as a 45-year-old local man, Alfredo Perez de la Cruz, but he said he and the Texas Rangers were still working to confirm the identity.
Biden wins Wyoming presidential caucus
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Joe Biden has won Wyoming’s Democratic presidential caucus, which had been postponed for two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, state party officials said Sunday.
The results came less than two weeks after Bernie Sanders dropped out and endorsed Biden, who is the only candidate still actively seeking the Democratic nomination. Voting began when it was still a two-candidate race.
The Wyoming Democratic Party announced the results after tabulating votes Saturday and auditing the results overnight.
What was originally to be a combination of in-person caucusing, dropoff and mail-in vote tabulation on April 4 was scaled back to just dropoff and mail-in — and finally just mail-in voting.
Man killed in Dallas transit bus hijacking
ROWLETT, Texas — A passenger opened fire on a Dallas-area transit bus on Sunday before hijacking it and leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout in which the passenger was killed and two officers were wounded, an official said.
The man got on the bus in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m and opened fire, shattering windows, said Gordon Shattles, a spokesman for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system.
He then hijacked the bus and eventually led officers on a chase eastward before police used a spike strip to stop the vehicle in the suburb of Rowlett, Shattles said.
The man opened fire upon exiting the bus, leading officers to fire back, killing him, said Shattles, who didn’t release the suspect’s name. A DART public transportation officer and Garland police officer were shot, but their wounds weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.
Ex-mayor who denounced Trump dies
AUBURN, Calif. — The former mayor of a Northern California city who stepped down after he harshly criticized President Donald Trump and his supporters died Saturday in a plane crash, the Sacramento Bee reported.
Dr. Bill Kirby, who was the mayor of Auburn, died in the crash Saturday morning near Auburn Municipal Airport, officials told the Bee.
Kirby, a urologist, was the pilot of the plane that crashed shortly after 11 a.m., the newspaper reported. A passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Kirby gained notoriety last week after making social media posts criticizing Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and comparing the president’s supporters to Ku Klux Klan members.
