Weather looks good for launch of SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials promised Tuesday to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade.
Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were preparing to make history Wednesday afternoon, riding SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.
SpaceX was on the cusp of becoming the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and China.
U.S. ends probes of 3 senators, but not Burr
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has notified Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.; James Inhofe, R-Okla.; and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., that it has closed insider trading investigations of their stock sales before the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets, according to people familiar with the investigation.
The notifications leaves open a Justice Department investigation into Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who earlier this month stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after federal agents seized his cellphone and executed a search warrant for his electronic communications.
Loeffler’s office and an aide to Feinstein confirmed that the two senators were informed Tuesday afternoon. Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll declined to comment. Inhofe’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
High court agrees to allow prison transfers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court left in force a judge’s order that could require federal prison officials to move hundreds of inmates out of an Ohio facility where at least nine people have died from the coronavirus.
The justices on Tuesday rejected calls from President Donald Trump’s administration to block the order. U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco said the order will undermine the Bureau of Prisons’ systemic response to the pandemic and force prisoner transfers that could increase the risk of spreading the virus.
The court left open the possibility that the administration could file a new stay application in the coming weeks. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
Costa Rica legalizes same-sex marriage
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rica became the latest country to legalize same-sex marriage early Tuesday when a ruling from its supreme court went into effect ending the country’s ban.
Couples held ceremonies — mostly private due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some that were broadcast — to celebrate their unions before judges and notaries after the ban was lifted at midnight.
Costa Rica is the sixth country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage, following most recently Ecuador, which allowed it last year. It is also permitted in some parts of Mexico.
“This is a step in social equality,” said activist Marco Castillo.
