Hong Kong prepares for unapproved rally
HONG KONG — Hong Kong anti-government protesters appealed for international help as they prepared to hold an unauthorized protest march Sunday to press their demands.
Waving U.S. and British flags, supporters held a prayer rally on Saturday night to call for outside help for their cause. Organizers vowed to hold the event even though it failed to win approval from police, who cited risks to public order.
As the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s political crisis extends into a fifth month, protesters are trying to keep the pressure on the government to respond to their demands, including full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.
They’re also using Sunday’s rally to raise a more recent demand for the government to scrap a ban installed this month on face masks at public gatherings.
4 killed when shells hit 2 houses in Egypt
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials and medics say shells hit two houses in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, killing at least four civilians, including a child.
The officials said the shelling took place Saturday in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. They said 12 people were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital.
Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.
Judge: Felons with fines allowed to vote
The right to vote for 1.4 million felons in Florida got a boost Friday when a federal judge ruled that the state can’t prevent felons from voting, even if they can’t afford to pay court-ordered fines and fees.
Last November, Floridians approved a constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to most felons once they completed their sentences. But in June, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that said only felons who had paid all fines, fees and restitution could register to vote. Voting advocates estimated this would impact up to 800,000 felons.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the state can ask that the fines be paid, but it can’t bar anybody from voting if they can’t afford to pay.
Russia, Serbia vow to strengthen ties
BELGRADE, Serbia — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday vowed to further strengthen ties with Balkan ally Serbia, whose president described relations with Moscow as the best in decades despite the country’s efforts to join the European Union.
Serbia remains Russia’s key ally in Europe. Belgrade has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine and plans to sign a free trade agreement with a Russia-led economic bloc next week.
