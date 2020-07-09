U.S. sanctions senior Chinese officials over rights abuses
WASHINGTON — The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party, including a member of the ruling Politburo, for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities that China has detained in the western part of the country.
The decision to bar these senior officials from entering the U.S. is the latest of a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against China as relations deteriorate over the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Hong Kong and trade.
Just a day earlier, the administration had announced visa bans against officials deemed responsible for barring foreigners’ access to Tibet. Thursday’s step, however, hits a more senior level of leadership and is likely to draw a harsh response from Beijing.
The sanctions come as pressure mounts for action on the forced detention and abuse of largely Muslim minorities in China. China’s officially atheist Communist government at first denied the existence of the internment camps in Xinjiang, but now says they are vocational training facilities aimed at countering Muslim radicalism and separatist tendencies.
U.S. taking steps to try to ensure Maxwell stays safe in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Federal officials were so worried Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell might take her own life after her arrest that they took away her clothes and bedsheets and made her wear paper attire while in custody, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The steps to ensure Maxwell’s safety while she’s locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.
The Justice Department has added extra security precautions and placed federal officials outside the Bureau of Prisons in charge of ensuring there is adequate protection for Maxwell. That’s to help prevent other inmates from harming her and to stop her from harming herself, the official said.
The concern comes in part because Epstein killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan last summer.
Mayor of Seoul found dead; police reportedly suspect he killed self
SEOUL, South Korea — Mayor Park Won-soon of the South Korean capital, Seoul, has been found dead after being reported missing by his family, the news agency Yonhap reported.
Police suspect that he died by suicide, Yonhap reported. The exact cause of death is still under investigation, it added.
Park had been reported missing earlier by his daughter after saying something that sounded like “last words,” according to the report. The reasons behind Park’s disappearance were unclear.
Man killed as powerful twister sweeps across swath of Minn.
DALTON, Minn. — Severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least one powerful tornado that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in western Minnesota, authorities said.
A 30-year-old man was killed near Dalton when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening, said Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Van Dyke.
The tornado that caused the fatality is believed to have been at least in the EF3 category, with winds of 136 to 165 mph, the National Weather Service said. It left a 6- to 9-mile trail of damage as it roared northeast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.