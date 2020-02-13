Trump to transfer $3.8B from military for construction of wall
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Thursday slashed billions of dollars in funding for 17 Navy and Air Force aircraft and other military programs to free up money for the construction of President Donald Trump’s long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall, angering not just Democrats but also GOP defense hawks.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the $3.8 billion border wall request from the Department of Homeland Security, and the Pentagon acknowledged that more cuts could be coming to provide additional funding for Trump’s signature campaign promise.
140,000 displaced in three days amid Syrian offensive, UN reports
BEIRUT — Over 140,000 Syrians have been displaced in the last three days alone by violence in the country’s northwest, bringing the total of those uprooted in a Syrian government offensive against the last opposition stronghold to over 800,000, the United Nations said Thursday.
The U.N. said at least 60% of the more than 800,000 displaced since Dec. 1 are children.
Weinstein lawyer: Prosecutors have crafted a tale, not a case
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, Donna Rotunno, told jurors Thursday that prosecutors in the rape case against the fallen movie producer don’t have the evidence to prove the charges and instead conjured a world “where women had no free will.”
“In their universe, women are not responsible for the parties they attend, the men they flirt with, the choices they make to further their own careers, the hotel room invitations, the plane tickets they accept, the jobs they ask for help to obtain,” or the messages they send, Rotunno said.
Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006. He has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.
The jury is scheduled to hear prosecutors’ closing argument Friday.
In win for Amazon, judge freezes work on Pentagon contract
NEW YORK — A federal judge on Thursday ordered a temporary halt of Microsoft’s work on a $10 billion military cloud contract, a win for Amazon, which sued the U.S. government last year for awarding the contract to its rival.
Amazon’s lawsuit, filed in November, alleged that President Donald Trump’s bias against the company hurt its chances to win the project. Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.
Amazon and Microsoft were finalists for the lucrative contract, for which Amazon was considered an early front-runner. The project is intended to improve the Pentagon’s communications with soldiers on the battlefield .
Sudan settles with families of victims in 2000 USS Cole attack
CAIRO — Sudan’s transitional government said Thursday it has reached a settlement with families of the victims of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen, a key step in having the U.S. remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Copies of the agreements show that $70 million will be split among families of 17 people killed, as well as 15 sailors who were injured and two of their spouses. In the agreement, Sudan makes no admission of wrongdoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.