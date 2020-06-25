Congo announces end to Ebola outbreak that killed over 2,200
BENI, Congo — Eastern Congo marked an official end Thursday to the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which killed 2,280 people over nearly two years, as armed rebels and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines.
Thursday’s milestone was overshadowed, though, by the enormous health challenges still facing Congo: the world’s largest measles epidemic, the rising threat of COVID-19 and another new Ebola outbreak in the north.
“We are extremely proud to have been able to be victorious over an epidemic that lasted such a long time,” said Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who coordinated the national Ebola response and whose team also developed a new treatment for the once incurable hemorrhagic disease.
The announcement initially was set for April but another case emerged just three days before the Ebola-free declaration was expected. That restarted the 42-day waiting period required before such a proclamation can be made.
NASA naming headquarters for ‘Hidden Figures’ engineer
WASHINGTON — NASA is naming its Washington headquarters after Mary Jackson, the space agency’s first African American female engineer whose story was portrayed in the popular film “Hidden Figures.”
Jackson started her NASA career in 1951 in Virginia as part of a segregated unit of female mathematicians at what is now Langley Research Center in Hampton. The women did calculations during the early pre-computer days of the U.S. space program. Their story was chronicled in a book and the 2016 film.
Jackson was later promoted to engineer and retired from NASA in 1985. She died in 2005 at age 83.
“Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space, “ NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement Wednesday.
Lightning kills 83 people, many of them farm workers, in India
PATNA, India — Lightning killed 83 people, mostly farm workers, during thunderstorms across Bihar state in eastern India on Thursday, a government official said. Many were struck as they were planting seeds.
Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.
NYC judge rejects effort to halt tell-all book by president’s niece
WASHINGTON — A New York City judge on Thursday dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case.
Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly said the claims were not appropriate for his court, where disputes over estate matters are settled.
The motion filed earlier this week sought an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and publisher Simon & Schuster from releasing “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” as scheduled in July, saying that Mary Trump had signed a settlement agreement that would prohibit her from writing the book.
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.