Saudi-led forces launch Yemen strikes
CAIRO — The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Thursday that it unleashed a new air campaign on the war-torn country’s capital and on other provinces, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the rebels.
Residents in Sanaa, Yemen’s rebel-held capital, reported hearing explosions as bombs fell on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Houthi-run media claimed several civilian casualties, but their reports could not be verified.
U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths met in Riyadh with Saudi and Yemeni government officials to try to restart cease-fire talks.
This spring, the Saudi-led coalition announced a unilateral cease-fire in Yemen, citing the pandemic. The gesture signaled the kingdom was seeking to wind down its involvement in the war, which has killed over 112,000 people.
80 killed in Ethiopia after singer’s slaying
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — More than 80 people have been killed in unrest in Ethiopia after a popular singer was shot dead this week, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said. Hachalu Hundessa was buried Thursday.
He had been a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to a dramatic change in leadership in 2018. Angry protests followed his death Monday in the capital, Addis Ababa. Scores of people were killed the next day, police in the Oromia region told the state broadcaster.
British court rebuffs Maduro bid for gold
LONDON — A British judge on Thursday refused to give Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro control of nearly $2 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault because Britain does not recognize the socialist leader as president of the Latin American nation.
Maduro has demanded the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the central bank for the United Kingdom, whose government recognizes Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaidó as his country’s legitimate leader, had refused to hand it over to Maduro’s administration.
The ruling clarifies the question of who is Venezuela’s legitimate leader — at least in the eyes of one world power.
Guaidó has sought to preserve the gold stash at the Bank of England to keep it out of the hands of the Maduro government, which it contends is illegitimate and corrupt.
2 officers charged in Okla. stun gun death
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two police officers from the small southern Oklahoma town of Wilson have been charged with second-degree murder after being accused of using their stun guns more than 50 times on a 28-year-old man who died.
Wilson police Officers Joshua Taylor, 26, and Brandon Dingman, 34, were charged Wednesday in the death last year of Jared Lakey.
The officers were responding to a call that Lakey was acting in a disorderly way, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.