Catalan protesters, police resume clashes
BARCELONA, Spain — Violent clashes erupted for a second night in Barcelona between police and protesters angry about the conviction of a dozen Catalan separatist leaders, as Spain launched an investigation Tuesday into an activist group organizing the demonstrations.
Thousands of people held vigils near the Spanish government offices in Catalonia’s four provinces. There were also clashes in Girona, Lleida and Tarragona as well as smaller towns across Catalonia.
Synagogue shooting suspect seeks deal
PITTSBURGH — Lawyers for the man accused of shooting to death 11 worshippers in a Pittsburgh synagogue last year said in a filing Tuesday that the case would be over if federal prosecutors had accepted his offer to plead guilty in return for life without parole.
Lawyers for Tree of Life shooting defendant Robert Bowers made the statement in a response to prosecutors’ proposal to start trial in mid-September 2020. The U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh notified the court in August that it is pursuing the death penalty against Bowers, 47, for what was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
NASA moves up first all-female spacewalk
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is moving up the first all-female spacewalk to this week because of a power system failure at the International Space Station.
Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will now venture out Thursday or Friday, instead of next Monday, to deal with the problem.
A critical battery charger failed over the weekend, prompting the change, NASA officials said Monday. The women will replace the broken component, rather than install new batteries, which was their original job.
Haiti president insists he will not resign
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — President Jovenel Moïse broke his silence Tuesday and said it would be irresponsible for him to resign amid Haiti’s unrest, which has entered a fifth week of deadly protests that have paralyzed the economy and shuttered schools.
Moïse said that he was constitutionally elected and would relinquish power only through a legal process like elections. Protesters are angry over corruption, inflation that has hit nearly 20%, and the dwindling of basic supplies including gasoline.
Proposal expands logging in Alaska
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed allowing logging on more than half of Alaska’s 16.7 million-acre Tongass National Forest, the largest intact temperate rainforest in North America.
President Donald Trump instructed federal officials to reverse long-standing limits on tree cutting at the request of Alaska’s top elected officials, on the grounds that it will boost the local economy. But critics say that protections are critical to defending the region’s lucrative salmon fishery and tourism operations.
