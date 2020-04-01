Judge rejects claims by pharmacy companies
CLEVELAND — A federal judge in Cleveland has dismissed an effort by pharmacy companies to shift their liability for the opioid crisis to physicians and practitioners in the two Ohio counties suing them, alleging they created a public nuisance.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled Tuesday that lawsuits filed by Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, and Summit County, which includes Akron, are not tied to prescribing practices, but to the failure of the companies to implement systems and policies to prevent the illegal diversion of painkillers.
“Plaintiffs’ theory and intended proof do not rely on whether prescribers made negligent or fraudulent representations,” Polster wrote.
Attorneys for the pharmacy chains argued in a filing in January that Polster should reject the counties’ claims because pharmacies can fill only prescriptions written by prescribers authorized by the state and registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Afghan Taliban says it will help health teams
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban said Wednesday the group was ready to declare a cease-fire in areas of Afghanistan under its control if they are hit by a coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement follows a U.N. Security Council statement Tuesday urging Afghanistan’s warring parties to heed the U.N. secretary-general’s call for an immediate cease-fire to respond to the pandemic and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the country.
“If, God forbid, the outbreak happens in an area where we control the situation, then we will stop fighting in that area,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muajhed said.
The Taliban have also said they would guarantee the security of health and aid workers traveling to their areas.
Truck with toilet paper crashes, burns in Texas
HUTCHINS, Texas — A tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas early Wednesday, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate.
The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchins, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The driver of the truck was unhurt, officials said.
The toilet paper appeared to be large rolls typically used in stores, restaurants and other businesses. Department of Transportation officials said the load of toilet paper “burned extensively,” according to Dallas TV station WFAA.
Background checks for guns at all-time high
Background checks required to buy firearms have spiked to record numbers in the past month, driven by a run on guns from Americans panicked about their safety during the coronavirus crisis.
According to figures from the FBI, there were 3.7 million background checks done in March — the most for a single month since the system began in 1998. It eclipsed the previous record, set in December 2015, when 3.3 million checks were conducted.
Background checks are the key barometer of gun sales, but the FBI’s monthly figures also incorporate checks for firearm permits that are required in some states. Each background check also might be for the sale of more than one gun.
