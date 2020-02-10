Storms inundate parts of Tennessee Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Storms stretching across the Deep South dumped heavy rains on Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, causing flash floods that covered roads and forced some schools to close.
Dozens of roads were underwater in low-lying areas across the Tennessee Valley after hours of rain, and cars crept along flooded streets in downtown Birmingham. Video showed vehicles leaving wakes behind them on flooded roads, with waves lapping the side of a building in Yazoo City, Miss.
Several school systems sent students home early as forecasters warned more downpours were on the way, and some planned to open late on Tuesday.
Term of 7 to 9 years is urged for Roger Stone
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors on Monday said longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone deserves a sentence of seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness related to his efforts to learn about hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The sentencing filing came after days of tense debate within the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington about the proper prison term for the sixth Trump associate convicted and last person indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Front-line prosecutors, some previously with Mueller’s team, argued for a sentence on the higher end for Stone than some of their supervisors were comfortable with, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
Turkey escalates fight against Syrian forces
ISTANBUL — Syria and Turkey inched closer to all-out war Monday as their troops exchanged deadly fire for the second time in a matter of days in Idlib, a contested and ravaged northern province that is the last major rebel redoubt remaining in Syria’s nine-year war.
The latest hostilities started after shelling by Syrian forces killed five Turkish soldiers and injured five others, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry. The deaths came a week after a previous round of Syrian shelling in Idlib killed eight Turkish military personnel.
Turkey’s response Monday included attacks on what it said were “115 regime targets,” including mortar positions, tanks and a helicopter. A hundred and one troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad were killed, the Turkish ministry said.
Suspect pleads guilty to black church fires
LAFAYETTE, La. — The aspiring ‘black metal’ musician who was arrested in a series of fires set at African American churches in Louisiana last year pleaded guilty Monday to four federal criminal counts.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Holden Matthews pleaded guilty to three counts of intentional damage to religious property, a federal hate crime. He also pleaded to one count of using fire to commit a felony. Sentencing is set for May 22.
Investigators said Matthews had shown interest in “black metal,” an extreme subgenre of heavy metal music.
“Matthews admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of these buildings, in an effort to raise his profile as a Black Metal’ musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.