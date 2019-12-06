Supreme Court keeps executions on hold
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Trump administration from restarting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.
The justices denied the administration’s plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who have been given execution dates. The first of those had been set for Monday, with a second Friday.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., temporarily halted the executions after some of the chosen inmates challenged the new execution procedures in court. Chutkan ruled that the procedure approved by Attorney General William Barr likely violates the Federal Death Penalty Act.
The federal appeals court in Washington had earlier denied the administration’s emergency plea to put Chutkan’s ruling on hold and allow the executions to proceed. Federal executions are likely to remain on hold at least for several months while the appeals court undertakes a full review.
House passes voting rights oversight bill
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Friday to reinstate federal oversight of state election law, moving to bolster protections against racial discrimination enshrined in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the landmark civil rights statute whose central provision was struck down by the Supreme Court.
It passed by a vote of 228-187 nearly along party lines, with all but one Republican opposed.
The bill has little chance of becoming law given opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and by President Donald Trump, whose aides issued a veto threat against it this week.
In 2013, the Supreme Court asserted that the federal oversight of elections was no longer necessary in nine states, mostly in the South, because of strides made in advancing voting rights since passage of the law.
Gunmen kill 15 in Iraq amid demonstrations
BAGHDAD — Gunmen in cars opened fire Friday in Baghdad’s Khilani Square, leaving at least 15 people dead and 60 wounded, Iraqi security and medical officials said. At least two of the dead were police officers.
The attack came as anti-government demonstrators occupied parts of Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahar bridges in a standoff with security forces. All the bridges lead to or near the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.
Protesters fearing for their lives ran from the plaza to nearby Tahrir Square and mosques to take cover. It wasn’t immediately clear who committed the shooting.
Slain UPS driver’s kin question police action
MIAMI — Relatives of a UPS driver killed after robbery suspects took him hostage on a police chase across South Florida questioned Friday why officers unleashed a torrent of gunfire when the truck got stuck in rush-hour traffic.
Both suspects, 41-year-old cousins Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, were killed along with the driver, Frank Ordonez, and another motorist, 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw, who was waiting at a busy intersection when officers ran up and opened fire from behind the cars of innocent bystanders.
Ordonez’s family said the father of two was filling in on someone else’s route Thursday when the robbery suspects commandeered his truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.