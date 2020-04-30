Man held in shooting at Cuban Embassy
WASHINGTON — A 42-year-old man from Texas, who police said used an assault-style rifle to open fire on the Cuban Embassy early Thursday, is being detained on several criminal charges.
Police said the suspect, Alexander Alazo, is from Aubrey, about 50 miles north of Dallas.
Public records show he has connections to Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida.
No one was hurt in the shooting, which occurred about 2:10 a.m. at the secured building on 16th Street in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.
However, the embassy said on its Twitter account that the building suffered “material damage,” and it posted photos showing damaged walls, columns and a broken lamp.
Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.
Honduras agrees to take asylum-seekers
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has finalized an agreement with Honduras that would allow some people seeking asylum in the United States to be sent to the Central American country instead.
The agreement is similar to one with Guatemala and is part of an administration effort to reduce the flow of migrants across the southwest border by making it harder to gain entry to the United States with an asylum claim.
The text of the agreement was released Thursday, a day before it is published in the Federal Register and takes effect.
At the moment, the new agreement would seem to be unnecessary because the U.S. is quickly expelling most people it encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border under an emergency public health order.
Russian PM has tested positive for new virus
MOSCOW — Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.
First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties, but the prime minister said Thursday that he would stay in touch on key issues.
Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.
During a video call, Putin voiced hope that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hurt by the virus pandemic.
Judge says state can’t force catheterizations
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota law enforcement officers cannot rely on involuntary catheterization to obtain urine samples from suspects because it is unconstitutional, a federal judge has ruled.
Chief Judge Roberto Lange of the U.S. District Court for South Dakota said that forced catheterization violates the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures.
Police used the catheters to obtain urine samples to determine if suspects had ingested drugs, the Argus Leader reported.
“Defendants’ need to obtain the plaintiffs’ urine to prove a low-level drug crime did not justify subjecting the plaintiffs to involuntary catheterization, a highly invasive — and in these cases — degrading medical procedure,” Lange wrote in his 106-page opinion.
